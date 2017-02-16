Nice weather will open Cedar Rapids golf course Friday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Nice weather will open Cedar Rapids golf course Friday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Due to the beautiful weather we are expecting this weekend, Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids will be opening on Friday. 

The course will open at 9 a.m. and will operate without tee times on a first come first serve basis. 

With the golf course opening, the driving range will also be available. 

Golf carts will not be available yet. 

The course plans to remain open as long as the weather is nice. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.