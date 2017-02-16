Baghdad car bomb claimed by Islamic State kills 45 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Baghdad car bomb claimed by Islamic State kills 45

BAGHDAD -- Iraq's Interior Ministry says a car bomb in Baghdad has killed at least 45 people and wounded nearly 50 others.
   Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Saad Maan confirmed the toll from the attack, which took place in the southwestern al-Bayaa neighborhood. The Islamic State group claimed the attack in an online statement.
   Iraqi officials had earlier said the bomb targeted car dealerships.
   The extremist group has carried out near-daily attacks in Baghdad despite suffering military setbacks elsewhere in the country, including in the northern city of Mosul, where U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have been waging a major operation since October.

