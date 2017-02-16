Grassley: SCOTUS hearing to start March 20

Iowa Senator and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley says the Judiciary will begin hearings for Donald Trump's Supreme Court Nominee on March 20.

Judge Neal Gorsuch's hearing will be 48 days after the announcement of his nomination.

Opening statements by Judiciary Committee members and Gorsuch will be held Monday, March 20; Gorsuch's questioning will start the next day.

Senator Grassley expects the hearings to last 3-4 days.