Grassley: SCOTUS hearing to start March 20 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grassley: SCOTUS hearing to start March 20

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -
Iowa Senator and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley says the Judiciary will begin hearings for Donald Trump's Supreme Court Nominee on March 20.
Judge Neal Gorsuch's hearing will be 48 days after the announcement of his nomination.
Opening statements by Judiciary Committee members and Gorsuch will be held Monday, March 20; Gorsuch's questioning will start the next day.
Senator Grassley expects the hearings to last 3-4 days. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.