Illinois man proposes to girlfriend with McNuggets

An Illinois man is combining two loves in one box.

Kristian Helton of Central Illinois said his girlfriend loves McDonald's chicken nuggets so much, he decided to propose to her by putting the diamond ring inside a McNugget box. Helton even said his girlfriend may love chicken nuggets more than him!

Along with the ring, the box read: "Will you McMarry me?"

She said yes and the two plan to get married next year on Valentine's Day.

The proposal is taking the Internet by storm.