Waterloo students call for tougher laws on Iowa dog breeders

Waterloo middle school students showing you're never too young to ask for change.

They plan to talk to lawmakers about animal abuse.

The students are from Blessed Maria Catholic Middle School.

They've been working on this project since last school year, and today they are heading to the capitol. They are going to talk to lawmakers about how some dog breeders in Iowa may not have proper living conditions for their animals.

Photos from USDA inspections show everything from injured dogs in Butler County, to dogs living in darkness in Jasper County, to dogs in unsanitary conditions in Davis County.



Students prepared a presentation ahead of time. They have displays that show how small some of the cages are in dog kennels. The display also shows how sanitary they can be, and how sometimes multiple dogs will be forced to live in a cage together.

These students want to stress they are not against Iowa dog breeders that are following USDA regulations.

They think more attention needs to be paid towards some larger-scale, commercial dog breeders that may not be following guidelines.

Last year, students at the school talked to state representatives who suggested they plan this trip today. The students will be speaking at 8 this morning.