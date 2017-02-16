Immigrant takes refuge in Denver church to avoid deportation

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) -- A Denver church is providing refuge for a Mexican woman trying to avoid deportation.

Jeanette Vizguerra skipped a Wednesday check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Officials with ICE say Vizguerra is an "enforcement priority."

Supporters say the mother of four is a house cleaner and union organizer who has had only minor offenses including using a Social Security card with made up digits.