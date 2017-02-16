Improved cell service coming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Kinnick St - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Improved cell service coming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Kinnick Stadium

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

University of Iowa fans will soon be able to share their favorite memories on a new wireless network.

Starting this weekend, U.S. Cellular is introducing a new network that will improve signal quality and improve capacity at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They're the first wireless carrier to deploy a Distributed Antenna System network at the arena.

"This new network system supports a large concentration of people in one area, so Hawkeye fans at the game can keep in touch with family and friends, as well as post updates and photos to their social networks while enjoying the action," said U.S. Cellular Senior Project Manager Dan White.

U.S. Cellular also plans to add a Distributed Antenna System network at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in late February and Kinnick Stadium prior to the April 21 Spring Football Game.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.