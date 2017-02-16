Improved cell service coming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Kinnick Stadium

University of Iowa fans will soon be able to share their favorite memories on a new wireless network.

Starting this weekend, U.S. Cellular is introducing a new network that will improve signal quality and improve capacity at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They're the first wireless carrier to deploy a Distributed Antenna System network at the arena.

"This new network system supports a large concentration of people in one area, so Hawkeye fans at the game can keep in touch with family and friends, as well as post updates and photos to their social networks while enjoying the action," said U.S. Cellular Senior Project Manager Dan White.

U.S. Cellular also plans to add a Distributed Antenna System network at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in late February and Kinnick Stadium prior to the April 21 Spring Football Game.