ISU Women beat Texas Tech 79-68

Despite a late run from the visitors, Iowa State held on to defeat Texas Tech 79-68 Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The win improved the Cyclones to 14-11 on the campaign, 5-9 in Big 12 play. TTU, who lost for the eighth-straight time, is now 11-14 overall and 3-11 in conference play.

Iowa State bounced back from a slow start to build up a double-digit lead prior to half. The Cyclones moved ahead by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter, before TTU fought back to cut the ISU advantage to five. However, Iowa State was able to keep its cool late on and bring home the win.

Jadda Buckley led Iowa State with 20 points, while Bridget Carleton added a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds and Seanna Johnson had 15 points, and became the third player in ISU history to reach 1,000 career rebounds.