Iowa State outlasts Kansas State 87-79

Cyclone Freshman Solomon Young had a career night scoring 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds to lead Iowa State to an 87-79 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night.

Deonte Burton added 17 points, Naz Mitrou-Long Long had 16, Monte Morris 15 and Matt Thomas 14 for the Cyclones (16-9, 8-5 Big 12).

Iowa State built a 19-point lead and led 42-26 at the half before withstanding a furious second half rally from the Wildcats (16-10, 5-8), who got as close as six.

After shooting 34 percent (12 of 35) in the first half, Kansas State shot 58 percent (18 of 31) in the second. An 11-0 run got them within striking distances, 49-42 with 12:27 to play, but the Cyclones pushed the lead back to 15.

Twice the Wildcats got within six, the last time with 4:09 to play, but in the final 1:03 Iowa State was 11 of 12 from the foul line. The Cyclones made 18 of 22 free throws in the second half to finish 22 of 26 for a seven-point advantage.

Iowa State: The win was two in a row in Manhattan for the Cyclones, who last did that in 2000 and 01.

Kansas State: The Wildcats have now lost three straight games at home.

Iowa State hosts TCU on Saturday.

Kansas State travels to Texas on Saturday.