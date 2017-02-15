UNI beats Bradley 64-61 at Mcleod Center - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI beats Bradley 64-61 at Mcleod Center

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Jeremy Morgan and Bennett Koch each scored 18 points and the UNI Panthers held off a late Bradley charge to win 64-61. The Panthers failed to score a field in the last 6:40 of the game after taking a 57-45 lead.   The Braves' Darrell Brown missed a three point shot in the final seconds that would have sent the game to overtime. UNI wins for the ninth time in its last ten games.

