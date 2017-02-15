New Hampton and Lisbon capture State Team Duals titles

Don Bosco vs Lisbon/Des Moines

Don Bosco hadn't won in seven years - for Lisbon the drought was 27 -

and the Lions found themselves behind early - at 126 pounds the Dons Gable Fox opened things up with a 16, nothing tech fall over Ryne Mohrfeld - but there weren't a lot of good times to follow -

at 138 - Lisbon's Chase McLaughlin gets the takedown en route to a 16, 6 major decision over Max Wettengel -

at 145 - Jack Butteris took down Austin Hellman 6 to 3 - the Lions won 9 of 14 matches on their way to a state title with a 45, 26 win -

Brad Smith/Lisbon Head Coach

Our theme all year was close the deal and we got it done. We're excited. Now we're looking forward to this weekend as well.

New Hampton vs Solon/Des Moines

In class 2A - New Hampton - third last year - put on a show against second ranked Solon -

at 138 - the Chickasaws Noah Fye got it rolling with an 8, 2 decision over Ben Carr -

the momentum really got moving at 145 - Keaton Geerts needed just over a minute to dispatch Zach Bevans -

and the big performances came all night - at 182 - Noah Glaser grabbed an 11, 3 major decision - and in the end the top ranked Chickasaws grabbed a title with a 45, 23 win -

Keegan Tenge/New Hampton Senior

Last year we didn't get what we wanted, so this year no doubt in our mind. We weren't leaving with anything else.

Nick Hemann/New Hampton Head Coach

They deserve it. They really do. They're a good group, that senior group. I'm going to miss them a lot, so, it's fun, it's awesome.