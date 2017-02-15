Cedar Rapids Police respond to second shots fired - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Police respond to second shots fired

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Police are responding to another report of shots fired in Cedar Rapids.  Officers are in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE. 

Police say they do not believe anyone is injured and there's no property damage.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.