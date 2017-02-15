One seriously injured in Cedar Rapids shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One seriously injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Police responded to the scene of a shooting in Cedar Rapids.  It happened near the intersection of Center Point Rd. and L Ave. NE around 4:30 p.m.  

Officers say a woman victim was already at the hospital by the time they arrived on scene.  She is said to have serious injuries.  

No arrests have been made, but police are questioning multiple people.

