Catapult used to smuggle drugs into the U.S.

Border patrol agents in Arizona have found a device on the southern border fence they believe was used to smuggle drugs.

They say this is a catapult from the fence on the U.S. - Mexico border in Douglas, Arizona. Agents believe it was being used to hurl bundles of marijuana into America from Mexico.

Border patrol agents recently seized two bundles of marijuana catapulted across the border. Mexican authorities seized the dismantled catapult system.

They took more than 47 lbs. of marijuana.