Pigeon used to smuggle phone into prison

Sara Belmont
Prison guards in Brazil caught a pigeon that was intended to deliver a cell phone to inmates at Franco da Rocha prison, in the state of Sao Paulo.

The guards discovered the pigeon after a few of the inmates were trying to catch it.

Guards found a small pouch that contained a cell phone and battery on the pigeon.

