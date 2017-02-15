UNI's Thomsen, MAC Wrestler of the week.

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

UNI wrestler No. 9 Max Thomsen earned the MAC's Wrestler of the Week honors after knocking off No. 3 Lavion Mayes and helping the Panthers secure a win over No. 7 Missouri.



Thomsen, a redshirt freshman from La Porte City, Iowa, ended his 2017 dual season with the biggest win of his career at 149 pounds.



His weekend started with a 6-0 decision over Buffalo's No. 29 Colt Cotten. Thomsen had more than 4 minutes of riding time. Thomsen followed it up with knocking off his fifth top-20 ranked opponent in Mayes.



Thomsen is just the second Panther this season to earn the conference's highest weekly honor. Taylor Lujan was named Wrestler of the Week Dec. 7.