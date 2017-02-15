UNI's Thomsen, MAC Wrestler of the week.

Day 2, Coed State Track meetMore >>
Day 2, Coed State Track meetMore >>
THE MORNING GOT STARTED WITH A SECOND WIN ON THE WEEKEND FOR BAILEY NOCK AND IOWA CITY WEST— NOCK—ANCHORED THE DISTANCE MEDLEY—THE TEAM CROSSING THE LINE IN 4 MINUTES AND 3 SECONDS—FOLLOWED CLOSELY BY WAUKEE.More >>
THE MORNING GOT STARTED WITH A SECOND WIN ON THE WEEKEND FOR BAILEY NOCK AND IOWA CITY WEST— NOCK—ANCHORED THE DISTANCE MEDLEY—THE TEAM CROSSING THE LINE IN 4 MINUTES AND 3 SECONDS—FOLLOWED CLOSELY BY WAUKEE.More >>
Some students in the Janesville school district got out of a final exam thanks to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.More >>
Some students in the Janesville school district got out of a final exam thanks to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.More >>
The Cedar Rapids Kernals return home next Monday to begin a 4-game home stand.More >>
The Cedar Rapids Kernals return home next Monday to begin a 4-game home stand.More >>
2A and 3A athletes take the track in the later session in Des Moines.More >>
2A and 3A athletes take the track in the later session in Des Moines.More >>