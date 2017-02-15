Four car crash in Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Four car crash in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

A four car crash had eastbound University Ave down to one-lane traffic for a short time, Wednesday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at University Ave and Cedar Heights Dr. in Cedar Falls. 

There are no serious injuries.

A witness tells KWWL, a car turning left from West bound University Ave was hit by a car traveling East on University. The force of the crash pushed the two cars into two more cars.

