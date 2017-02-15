Hawks' Peter Jok a CLASS Award Finalist

Iowa senior Peter Jok is one of ten NCAA men's basketball student-athletes selected as finalists today for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate basketball. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Jok leads the Big Ten in scoring (20.6 ppg) and free throw accuracy (.918). He ranks 17th in career scoring at Iowa with 1,364 points. Jok and his teammates have assisted each spring in the "Iowa Day of Caring" and is on pace to graduate this spring.