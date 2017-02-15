Area teams advance at the State team wrestling duals, semifinals

State Wrestling Duals/ Des Moines

The 1A semis were busy for Eastern Iowa -

as 9-time duals champ, top ranked Don Bosco is chasing their first title in 7 years -

and starting off quickly against Lake Mills - where Logan Lutgen got the early - 8, 3 decision -

but the big points came at heavyweight and a 14 second pin by Walker Even - Dons make the final with a 34, 26 win -

and next up - 2nd seeded Lisbon - the Lions clinched a 42, 27 win over Missouri Valley with Cobe Siebrecht's pin at 106 -

and Don Bosco - who beat the Lions last month - will look for a repeat -

Tom Hogan/Don Bosco Head Coach

The guys were a little dull the first meet, but we kind of stepped it up that second meet which was nice to see. We've got a big one tonight.

In class 2A - second seeded Solon pounded Washington - thanks in part to a quick 16, nothing tech fall from Dillon Diltz at 106 - the Spartans rolled 61, 12 -

while number one New Hampton got the job done against Assumption - powered by Keegan Tenge's second period pin at 152 - the Chickasaws rolled the Knights 46, 24 to set up a big final against Solon -

Nick Hemann/New Hampton Head Coach

Last year we came here and got third, so our goal's been to win as a team and so far we've put ourselves in a position to do that, so we feel goo about what we've got going here.

Class 3A's final area hope Waverly-Shell Rock ran in to a buzz-saw in the semi's falling 40, 24 against top ranked Southeast Polk -

and while Northeast Iowa got shut-out in 3A - Two area teams are guaranteed a championship trophy tonight with sweeps in the 1A and 2A semifinals -