Woman takes refuge in Denver church to avoid deportation - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman takes refuge in Denver church to avoid deportation

Posted: Updated:
Photo: KUSA Photo: KUSA
Denver, Colo. (KUSA ) -

A Mexican woman seeking to avoid deportation is taking refuge in a Denver church after U.S. immigration authorities denied her request to remain in the country.

Jeanette Vizguerra skipped her scheduled check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Wednesday in Centennial. Vizguerra's attorney and pastor went on her behalf.

Vizguerra is a mother of four and has been fighting for labor and immigration rights since emigrating to the Denver area from Mexico City in 1997.

About 100 supporters demonstrated outside the building as her attorney went inside and was told Vizguerra would not get another extension.

Vizguerra's attorney's office says she has had a few traffic tickets since moving to Colorado. The last one led to her being charged with a misdemeanor involving forged documents.

Vizguerra became an immigration rights activist even as she fought to stay in the country. Her case follows the deportation of a Phoenix-area woman last week under similar circumstances.

In solidarity, members of the 'We Belong Together' campaign will hand-deliver a letter to ICE headquarters Wednesday afternoon, demanding a closure of Vizguerra’s case.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.