Police: Estranged Husband Cut Wife’s Throat, Committed Suicide While Fleeing

DES MOINES (WHO) -

Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing Monday morning and say the victim’s estranged husband killed her.

Officers were called to 1915 60th Street at 2:30 a.m. When they arrived they found 51-year-old Rasema Keco, who was deceased.

Police say Keco’s husband 58-year-old Ekrem Keco, who did not live at the home, cut her throat and fled the home. Officials say there was a protection order in place prohibiting him from having contact with an minor child in the home.

Police broadcast a description of Keco’s vehicle and he was spotted by Altoona police. The suspect fled and crashed into the back of a semi on I-80 near Mitchellville.

Police say it appears Keco cut his own throat before crashing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the seventh homicide of 2017 in Des Moines.

