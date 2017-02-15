Plane hits deer upon takeoff

Oh dear.

Emergency officials respond to an unfortunate run-in between a deer and plane today at the Charlotte-Douglas airport.

Airline officials said an American Airlines flight bound for Mississippi hit a deer upon takeoff.

The Federal Aviation administration said the pilot declared an emergency and immediately returned for landing.

The plane was leaking fuel after the collision.

Officials said 44 passengers were on the plane during the incident but there were no injuries.

Charlotte-Douglas Airport tweeted the aircraft was removed from the airfield and the runway was reopened shortly after 2:00 p.m.