Plane hits deer upon takeoff - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Plane hits deer upon takeoff

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

Oh dear. 

Emergency officials respond to an unfortunate run-in between a deer and plane today at the Charlotte-Douglas airport. 

Airline officials said an American Airlines flight bound for Mississippi hit a deer upon takeoff. 

The Federal Aviation administration said the pilot declared an emergency and immediately returned for landing. 

The plane was leaking fuel after the collision. 

Officials said 44 passengers were on the plane during the incident but there were no injuries. 

Charlotte-Douglas Airport tweeted the aircraft was removed from the airfield and the runway was reopened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • TRACKING: Storm Damage Reports

    TRACKING: Storm Damage Reports

    Friday, May 19 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-05-19 20:54:34 GMT

    Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.

    More >>

    Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Lawyers in UI settlement say there's still work to be done

    Lawyers in UI settlement say there's still work to be done

    Friday, May 19 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:06:38 GMT

    Lawyers of Tracey Griesbaum and Jane Meyer said the $6.5 million settlement is progress but that there's still work to be done. 

    More >>

    Lawyers of Tracey Griesbaum and Jane Meyer said the $6.5 million settlement is progress but that there's still work to be done. 

    More >>

  • Uncle accused of killing 4-year-old boy with ax

    Uncle accused of killing 4-year-old boy with ax

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:21:03 GMT
    Jace HigginbothamJace Higginbotham

    A 4-year-old boy was summoned to the basement of his grandparents’ Broomfield home by the uncle now accused of killing him with an ax, according to court documents made public Wednesday afternoon. 

    More >>

    A 4-year-old boy was summoned to the basement of his grandparents’ Broomfield home by the uncle now accused of killing him with an ax, according to court documents made public Wednesday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.