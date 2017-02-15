Grant Schultz named activities director at CR Washington High Sc - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grant Schultz named activities director at CR Washington High School

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
The Cedar Rapids School District has named Grant Schultz the activities director at Washington High School, pending board approval on Feb. 27.

Schultz has been with the district since 1996 and was named interim AD in August of 2016.

“I feel honored to be selected as the next Activities Director at Washington High School,” said Schultz. “I look forward to continuing to work with our families and staff in support of student excellence.”

“Mr. Schultz’s commitment to the Cedar Rapids Washington community, visionary leadership, focus on student learning and sportsmanship, and strong collaboration and communication skills are just a few of the areas in which he excels,” noted Mary Ellen Maske, Deputy Superintendent. 

The former athletic director, Michael Johnson, resigned amidst a sex scandal involving former substitute teacher Mary Beth Haglin.

Haglin was found guilty of sexual exploitation charges after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at the school.  She says the school knew about the relationship for months and chose to not say anything.

