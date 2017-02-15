Former Benton ambulance office manager accused of theft - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Benton ambulance office manager accused of theft

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
BENTON COUNTY (KWWL) -

An investigation into suspicious financial transactions has led to the arrest of Amber Bonlander. The transactions happening while she was the Office Manager of the North Benton Ambulance Service.

A release from the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said it resulted in the misappropriation of thousands of dollars; where she gave herself a payroll increase and would deposit money disbursements of $500 and $2000 into her personal account.

An affidavit says Bonlander was fired from her job on August 7, 2014, where she had been working since early 2009.

The investigation concluded that $21,592.46 was misappropriated, over $17,000 of that was paid to Bonlander and her husband in prepaid card refills. The remaining funds were in the form of the payroll increase she gave herself, her husband, as well as an extra check and payroll advances.

Bonlander was arrested in Knox County, Illinois around 12:00 a.m., February 15, and has been charged with Theft in the First Degree. She is currently awaiting extradition back to Benton County.

This case is being investigated by the Benton County Attorney’s Office and the DCI.

