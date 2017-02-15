Under Armour CEO responds to criticism of Trump praise - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Under Armour CEO responds to criticism of Trump praise

Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The CEO of Baltimore-based sports apparel company Under Armour is responding to criticism he received after calling President Donald Trump "an asset to the country."
  
Kevin Plank wrote an open letter to Baltimore published as a full-page advertisement in The Baltimore Sun Wednesday. He wrote that his choice of words during an interview with CNBC last week "did not accurately reflect my intent." Three celebrities the company sponsors -- basketball star Stephen Curry, actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and  ballerina Misty Copeland -- were among those voicing concerns about his praise of Trump.
  
Plank says the company stands for equal rights and job creation and believes "immigration is a source of strength, diversity and innovation for global companies based in America." He says the company opposes the president's travel ban.

