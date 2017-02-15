Dubuque Police: More than $60,000 stolen from home

Dubuque police are investigating after a man said more than $60,000 worth of money, jewelry and other items were stolen from his house.

Lt. Scott Baxter with the Dubuque Police says the theft happened sometime between Feb 1 and late Monday night.

He says a laptop, cash, precious metal and jewelry were all stolen from the home.

Baxter says the incident doesn't appear to be random, and there's a chance that it's a civil, rather than criminal, issue.

Police are still investigating.