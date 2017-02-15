Authorities say Cedar Rapids man was texting in crash that killed two teens

35-year-old Keith Furne is charged with Homicide By Vehicle after investigators say he was texting when he rear-ended a car killing two teens.

Selena and her sister Bella died in the November accident.

They were in the car with two other sisters and their mother on their way home from school, both Selena and Bella attended school in the Linn Mar Community School District.

The accident happened at the intersection of County Home and North Troy Road.

Furne was taken into custody in February after a 3 month long investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held at the Linn County Jail on the $100,000 cash only bond.

Selena's boyfriend Cody Northrop sent us a statement today, see below:

"Texting and driving is never okay. No one should have to go through what we are going through. Selena was the most loving person I had ever met. We both had our lives planned out together. My life is changed for ever because one person thought a text was more important. It never will be more important. Not one single text or call is worth taking two lives and affecting hundreds more. All of this was 100% avoidable. Texting and driving not only puts your life in danger but puts innocent lives in danger. It starts with you, individually, to make sure these types of accidents don't continue to happen. I just hope hearing about this story and hearing how it affects hundreds of people makes you think about picking up your phone next time. It can wait."

Numbers from the Iowa DOT show there were more than 1,000 accidents in 2016 relating to distracted driving and at least ten people were killed.

Trooper Bob Conrad with the Iowa State Patrol says he has seen it happen often.

"At any time we can put the phone down and say this isn't as important as my life, or the life of the people in the car with me, or the life of the people I don't even know," he told us.

In Iowa, texting and driving is a secondary law meaning authorities can't pull you over for texting and driving but they can catch you texting after pulling you over for something else.

"Would it be better if it was in a sense a hands free law and we could pull them over at any time and not have to have a second violation? yeah it would be easier for us to enforce that law," says Trooper Conrad.