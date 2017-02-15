Two die when pickup truck collides with semi in Sac County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two die when pickup truck collides with semi in Sac County

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
SAC COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Iowa State Patrol says a frost-covered road played a role in a deadly collision between a pickup truck and a semi truck that killed two people Tuesday in Sac County.

According to the Patrol, a pickup driven by 73-year-old William Fewell was driving northbound on M54 and lost control going around a curve on the slick road. Fewell's truck crossed the center line and slid into the semi truck, driven by a 42-year-old Lytton man. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m.

Fewell was taken to a hospital, where he later died, while a passenger in his truck -- 65-year-old Peggy Behrens -- was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Both Fewell and Behrens were from Lake View.

The Iowa State Patrol says an investigation into the crash is still in progress.

