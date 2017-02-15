More than 55,000 US bridges in poor shape, Iowa has the most

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A new report says the Brooklyn Bridge and Washington's Arlington Memorial Bridge are among thousands of spans considered structurally deficient.

Although the numbers of deficient bridges have declined in recent years, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's analysis of transportation department data shows more than 55,000 bridges in the U.S. have been deemed deficient.

Iowa has the most with almost 5,000 bridges listed as structurally deficient.

ARBTA says deficient bridges are crossed about 185 million times a day. The top 14 most-traveled deficient bridges are located in California.

Bridges labeled structurally deficient aren't necessarily in immediate danger of collapse. It means one or more of the key bridge elements, like the deck, superstructure or substructure, is in poor shape or worse.