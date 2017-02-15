Firefall lights up at Yosemite National Park - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Firefall lights up at Yosemite National Park

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

When the sun sets this time of year, a beautiful image known as a firefall can appear at Yosemite National Park.

There needs to be enough snowmelt to feed the waterfall. The water can't be too warm, or too cold, and the western sky must be clear at sunset.

If everything comes together and the conditions are just right, the firefall lights up in orange and yellow hues for about ten minutes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.