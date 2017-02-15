Man gets probation for texting when pickup collided with car

A central Iowa man has been sentenced to probation for texting when his pickup truck collided with a car, killing two people.

21-year-old Colten Bills, of Dayton, was sentenced Monday in Webster County District Court in Fort Dodge. He was convicted last month of two counts of vehicular homicide in the May 2015 crash deaths of 56-year-old David Castenson, of Harcourt, and his 85-year-old mother, Velma Castenson, of Dayton.

The judge said evidence proved Bills was distracted by texting and ignored a stop sign and a sign warning the stop sign was ahead. The judge said there was no evidence Bills braked or swerved to avoid the car.

