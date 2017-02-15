You can now get married at Taco Bell - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

You can now get married at Taco Bell

Posted: Updated:

A new twist on heading to Vegas to get married.

You can now get married at a Taco Bell there.

Starting this Summer, couples will be able to hold their weddings at Taco Bell's flagship restaurant in Las Vegas, which opened last Fall. 

The wedding package includes a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, wedding bouquet made of sauce packets, "Just Married" t-shirts and Taco Bell-branded champagne flutes.

You also get a twelve-pack of tacos and a cinnabon delights cake.

The cost?

Six hundred bucks.

