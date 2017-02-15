Cedar Falls teen uses device to communicate with her eyes

A Cedar Falls family is giving their 16-year-old daughter a voice even if she can't speak.

Kylie was born with Rett syndrome and she struggles to use her muscles.

"She can't speak and she does not use her hands," mom Carrie Elser says.

Communication with her family isn't easy.

"Every parent wants to know what's going on in their kid's head. What are they worried about? What scares them? What makes them happy? I want to have these conversations, but I can't," Elser says.

Elser turned to Eyespeak, a technology that lets Kylie use her eyes to communicate.

It shows off her personality, her love for her family, and her dedication to being kind to others.

The technology comes from a Cedar Falls business, "Talk To Me Technologies."

"I work with kids that can't even express a medical need. Their face lights up just when they're able to tell their mom and dad that they're not feeling well. It's why I get up in the morning," says Augmentative Communication Consultant Wyatt Franken.

"Talk To Me Technologies" says most of the time, insurance covers the cost of Eyespeak.