Giving spirit still present in Dubuque long after holiday season passes

The holiday season has come and gone, but the giving spirit is still alive and well in Dubuque.

That highlighted by the efforts of Mike Lukan, who held an impromptu clothing drive that garnered thousands of pieces of clothing for those in need in Dubuque.

Many of those items were brand new.

"So I just kinda threw it out there, and it snowballed from there," Lukan said.

He collected and donated more than 60 bags of clothing.

"It was a good feeling. I didn't expect the level of what we got to, and I still feel honestly that I only reached out to 25 percent of my friends and business contacts that I have. So I know I can do more, and this was a good start, and I think there's a lot more to be done," he said.

Josh Jasper and his non-profit Resources Unite helped point Lukan in the right direction.

He says he's seeing more and more people like Mike wanting to pitch in, but who just don't know how.

"I think people are honestly hungry and are just wanting more good in life. I think people are just out there and wanting to make a difference. So for us, as an organization that helps kinda connect people to those opportunities and helps kinda push them along the way, it's awesome," said Jasper.

His non-profit has also helped collect and donate beds to families who had children sleeping on the floor.

They've also started a baby nursery at their offices, collecting diapers and wipes for families in need.

As for Lukan, he says he wants to continue to give, and hopes to organize another clothing drive in the upcoming months.