The Latest: Lawmakers back at Iowa Capitol to debate bargaining bill

DES MOINES (AP) -

DES MOINES, IA (AP) - Lawmakers are back at the Iowa Capitol to continue debate on a bill that would remove most collective bargaining rights for public sector employees.
   
Lawmakers were in the legislative chambers Wednesday morning to renew discussion on the bill, though various procedural moves could delay the vote indefinitely. The first day of floor discussion on Tuesday resulted in little action.
   
Republicans hold large majorities in both the state House and Senate and are expected to eventually pass the bill.
   
The legislation would make major changes to Iowa's collective bargaining law. Republicans say the bill will help state and local government control expenses. Hundreds of workers turned up Monday at the Capitol to argue the proposal will hurt efforts to recruit teachers, correctional officers and other government workers.

