Janesville Girls roll by Gladbrook-Reinbeck in 1A Regional Girls Basketball 64-16

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Tenth ranked Janesville races to a 64-16 victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a 1A Regional Girls semifinal.  Janesville jumped to a big early lead.

The Wildcats led 37-8 at halftime and coasted to the victory. Janesville improves to 22-0 on the season while Gladbrook-Reinbeck closes with a 2-20 record.

