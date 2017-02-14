Cedar Falls Boys upset 5th ranked Dubuque Hempstead 53-49 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls Boys upset 5th ranked Dubuque Hempstead 53-49

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Playing without leading scorer A.J. Green, the Cedar Falls boys basketball team upset Dubuque Hempstead 53-49.  The Tigers jumped to a 25-21 halftime lead and held on to improve their record to 13-7 on the season.  Hempstead falls to 15-5 after dropping its second straight game.

