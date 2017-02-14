Senate holds off on vote over bargaining bill

A key vote on legislation that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for public workers in Iowa has been put on hold.

Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Senate agreed Tuesday night to postpone further discussion on the bill until Wednesday, following hours of debate. The Republican-controlled House began discussing the bill Tuesday night, and their debate could last several hours.

The legislation would prohibit workers like teachers, nurses and correctional officers from negotiating issues like health insurance, evaluation procedures and extra pay. Republicans argue the bill would give local employers more flexibility, though Democrats disagree with that assessment.

The legislation is expected to pass, but it's unclear when formal votes will happen because of procedural moves by Democrats.

The bill has similarities to a 2011 Wisconsin law over collective bargaining.