Pet squirrel credited with protecting home from burglar

MERIDIAN, Idaho – Many homeowners decide to get a dog in order to protect their family and their home.

However, one Idaho man says his pet squirrel is the perfect guard pet.

When Adam Pearl returned home on Tuesday, he quickly noticed footprints in the snow leading to the back of his house.

Once he walked inside, he spotted several open doors and scratches on his gun safe.

Pearl called police, but had no idea his pet squirrel, Joey, would be the key to solving the case.

While officers were inside the house, they began asking questions about Joey.

“I said, ‘Well, he usually doesn’t bite but you never know ’cause he is a squirrel,” Pearl told KIVI.

A few hours later, officers returned with some of his stolen property.

“She said while she was questioning the individual, he had scratches on his hands, so she asked him, ‘Did you get that from the squirrel?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left,” Pearl said.