Iowa Hawkeye Football hires two offensive assistants

The Iowa Hawkeyes have completed its coaching staff...Today the Hawks hired North Dakota's Tim Polasek as their offensive line coach ...

And Iowa has picked Kelton Copeland of Northern Illinois as its wide receivers' coach.

The 37 year-old Polasek has spent the past two seasons as the Bison's offensive coordinator and before that he was tight ends and fullbacks coach at Northern Illinois. Polasek coached a North Dakota state offense last year that rushed for 239 yards and upset the Hawks at Kinnick.

The 36 year old Copeland spent four years at Northern Illinois ---he coached running backs for three years---and wide receivers and special teams last year...