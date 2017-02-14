Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport

Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
Powerful storms roared through much of Eastern Iowa Wednesday night with numerous reports of damage and one fatal accident.More >>
Powerful storms roared through much of Eastern Iowa Wednesday night with numerous reports of damage and one fatal accident.More >>
Several people are injured in the Barron County area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff.More >>
Several people are injured in the Barron County area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff.More >>
A Waterloo woman is recovering after she slipped and fell into the Cedar River.More >>
A Waterloo woman is recovering after she slipped and fell into the Cedar River.More >>
Dubuque firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of East 16th Street.More >>
Dubuque firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of East 16th Street.More >>