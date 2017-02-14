UPDATE: Overturned truck hit by drunk driver

UPDATE: New details emerge tonight into a collision that flipped a plumping truck onto it's side yesterday in Waterloo.

A police report says the truck was hit by a drunk driver in the intersection.

Neither driver was hurt in the accident, but the man police say was driving drunk was arrested and taken to the Black Hawk County Jail.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

A truck is overturned while trying to make a turn at an intersection this afternoon.

According to the truck driver, he was heading north at the Intersection of Lafeyette and 11th when the incident happened.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL for updates.