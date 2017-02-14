Hawkeyes add two more to coaching staff

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday the hiring of two more coaches; Tim Polasek and Kelton Copeland. Polasek will man the offensive line and Copeland the wide receivers.

Polasek joins the Hawkeyes from a team, Iowa is very familiar with, North Dakota State. There he was the offensive coordinator and running backs coach for the past three seasons.

Copeland, won't be moving far for his new job with the Hawks. For the past four seasons he coached at Northern Illinois.

Ferentz expressing excitement about the new additions.

"Tim has been involved in programs that have won at a very high level, earning a reputation as a great teacher, and as an individual who has established great relationships with his co-workers and players. Kelton, much like Tim, has been an assistant coach who has played a key role in the success of the programs he has been involved with. His players and special teams units have posted great accomplishments, and he is very well respected as an up-and-coming assistant coach," Ferentz said.

Before returning to coaching at NDSU, Polasek also spent some time with Huskies coaching for them in 2013.

Polasek said he's ready and excited to represent Iowa while thanking his old players.

"I want to thank all the former players at NDSU for their efforts on the field and in the classroom. Without that, I would not be at the University of Iowa," Polasek said,

Last season, the Hawks fell to Polasek's NDSU team 23-21. The Bison went on to a 12-2 season.