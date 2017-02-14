Babies don red hats for American Heart Month

Babies at Covenant Family Birth Center and 27 other hospitals throughout the state are wearing red hats this month as part of the Little Hats, Big Hearts initiative from the American Heart Association.

February is Heart Month, and more than 2,300 red hats were given to Iowa babies this month.

Volunteers from around the county are crocheting and knitting red hats for the babies to wear this February and to help empower moms to live heart healthy lives.