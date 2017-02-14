Dubuque dog sought after dog biting incident - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque dog sought after dog biting incident

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque Health Department is looking for information regarding a dog bite. The incident happened on February 13 at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say two leashed dogs were walking with their separate owner near Walnut Street around W. 11th and Rose Street. The two dogs got into a fight, when one of the women tried to break it up, she was bitten. 

The dog is described as a brown, short-haired, medium dog. 

The health department needs to verify the dog's heath status and vaccination history. If you have any information, call 589-4185.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.