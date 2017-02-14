Dubuque dog sought after dog biting incident

The Dubuque Health Department is looking for information regarding a dog bite. The incident happened on February 13 at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say two leashed dogs were walking with their separate owner near Walnut Street around W. 11th and Rose Street. The two dogs got into a fight, when one of the women tried to break it up, she was bitten.

The dog is described as a brown, short-haired, medium dog.

The health department needs to verify the dog's heath status and vaccination history. If you have any information, call 589-4185.