Burger King offers adult-only Valentine's Day meal

Fast food chain Burger King is taking Valentine's Day to a risque level - offering an adult-only happy meal that comes with a different kind of toy.

AdWeek reports that Burger King Israel is putting sex toys in its combo meal, but it's only available on Valentine's Day.

The meal includes 2 Whoppers, 2 sides of french fries, 2 beers and a romantic adult toy. The special meal is only available after 6 p.m.

Advertising agency Leo Burnett Israel posted the ad on its YouTube page.

