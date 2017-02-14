Charles City man accused of harboring 14-year-old runaway facing enticement charges

An Iowa man accused of harboring a runaway 14-year-old girl is now suspected of trying to have sex with her. 34-year-old Mark Lynch was arrested in December of 2016.

Police say he was hiding the runaway Ohio teen in his Charles City home. He's now facing enticement charges involving the same girl.

His original trial was expected to begin Thursday, but now may be pushed back after the new charges. Lynch pleaded not guilty to the harboring charges.

His arraignment is set for Feb. 28.