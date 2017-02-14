Charles City man accused of harboring 14-year-old runaway facing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Charles City man accused of harboring 14-year-old runaway facing enticement charges

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CHARLES CITY (KWWL) -

An Iowa man accused of harboring a runaway 14-year-old girl is now suspected of trying to have sex with her.  34-year-old Mark Lynch was arrested in December of 2016.

Police say he was hiding the runaway Ohio teen in his Charles City home.  He's now facing enticement charges involving the same girl.

His original trial was expected to begin Thursday, but now may be pushed back after the new charges.  Lynch pleaded not guilty to the harboring charges.

His arraignment is set for Feb. 28.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.