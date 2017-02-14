Mother Nature reminding everyone in Coralville that it's Valenti - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mother Nature reminding everyone in Coralville that it's Valentine's Day

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
CORALVILLE (KWWL) -

If you're someone that's trying to forget it's Valentine's Day, forget it, because Mother Nature won't allow it. The city of Coralville Facebook page posting a picture captured of a large heart shape in the water of a pond.

The retention pond is located on the west side of the Coralville Youth Sports Park. The post says the photo was taken by Amy Finley.

The heart shaped left in the water appears to be what's left of the frozen water.

