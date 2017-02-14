Iowa City shooting suspect arrested in Illinois

A man wanted in a shooting in Iowa City is arrested in Bloomington, Illinois. Officers responded to the Pheasant Ridge apartment complex in the 2600 block of Bartelt Rd. on Feb. 8.

Investigators say 20-year-old Darius Davison, of Cedar Rapids, was involved in a fight with someone. Witnesses say Davison fired at least four rounds, hitting the victim.

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday, and is awaiting extradition back to Iowa to face Attempted Murder charges.