It's a boy: American Girl announces release of first male doll - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

It's a boy: American Girl announces release of first male doll

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

American Girl is celebrating the arrival of two new characters, one of whom is making history as the company' first male, 18-inch doll.

Logan Everett, American Girl's first boy character, has gray eyes and brown hair, and wears sneakers and a T-shirt. Logan is also musically inclined — the company will release a drum set as the doll's accessory.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.